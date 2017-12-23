Atlantis Theatrical holds musical and acting workshops

Following the success of its inaugural Musical Theater Workshops for Kids, Teens, and Adults this year, Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is pleased to announce its first round of workshops for 2018.

From January to February, Atlantis Theatrical will hold theater workshops for adults that will cater to beginners with little to no training to those with a more advanced arts background.

The Basic Musical Theatre Workshop is a month-long course for students who wish to enhance their singing, acting and dancing skills. It delves into basic theatre history, stage terminologies, and fundamental theatrical concepts.

Classes will be held from January 15 to February 16 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7 to 10 pm, at Opera Haus, 3657 Bautista Street, Makati.

The Intermediate Musical Theatre Workshop is designed for students who have had experience in musical theatre performance and have basic knowledge of musical theatre principles. Through this course, students will delve into concentrated song and script analysis/text work, as well as undergo intensive jazz dance training.

Students are selected through teacher’s recommendation or through a video audition. Classes will be held from January 16 to February 16 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, at the same time and venue.

The Basic Acting Workshop will cover the necessities for the Actor’s toolbox including stage terminologies, vocal production and projection, script analysis, stage movement, and characterization. This class will provide students the unique opportunity to work with multi-awarded theater veterans Jamie Wilson and Cris Villonco. Classes will be held from January 22 to February 9, 7 to 10 p.m., at Centro Flamenco, SJG Center 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City.