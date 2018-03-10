Atlas reports P1.97-B net loss in 2017

ATLAS Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. posted a consolidated net loss of P1.97 billion for 2017 mainly due to lower volumes at its wholly owned subsidiary, Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC).

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said underlying earnings improved but provisions for mark to market losses for copper price hedges and for effective interest rates on certain loans affected the bottom line.

“Without these mark to market provisions, the underlying net loss would have been P745 million compared to P879 million for the same period last year,” it added.

Improvements in production and in copper prices in 2017 pushed the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to P3.81 billion, about 20 percent higher than the P3.17 billion earnings for 2016.

CCC milled 14.24 million tons of ore and produced copper metal of 78.19 million pounds, a 14 percent decline during the same period in 2016.

“The lower tonnage of ore delivered to the processing plant in 2017 was caused mainly by the unusually high levels of rainfall experienced in the first quarter of 2017 which restricted mine operations,” Atlas Mining said.

Production, however, improved in the second quarter by 14 percent with 41.58 million pounds copper metal produced compared to the first quarter production of 36.62 million pounds.

Metal prices year-on-year continued to improve throughout the period pushing the average realized copper price to $2.78 per pound, 26 percent higher than the $2.21 a pound previously.

Average realized gold price also increased by 1 percent to $1,259 per ounce from $1,241 an ounce.

With the company’s continued operating efficiencies and cost containment measures, cash costs were lower by 9 percent from P8.97 billion to P8.15 billion in 2017.

Average cost per pound however increased by 25 percent from $1.39 a pound to $1.75 per pound due to higher waste charged to operations, lower by-product credits and lower volume shipped.

Atlas Mining is a company primarily engaged in metallic mineral exploration and mining. It operates the Toledo copper mine in Cebu, one of the country’s largest copper mines, and the nickel laterite mining project of Berong Nickel Corporation in Palawan.