Atom Araullo to host new travel show

Award-winning TV host Atom Araullo is adding a fresh new take on traveling as he explores new adventures in exciting destinations in the Philippines via a weekly 30-minute travel show “Adventure Your Way.”

Unlike any other travel show, the show invites Filipino viewers to shape the travel experience of Araullo by sharing their bucket lists via social media.

From these crowd sourced ideas, Araullo will embark on a one-of-a-kind mission around the country equipped with only his phone and social media platforms to guide him. From sampling the local delicacies and meeting with locals to discovering the most thrilling activities, he will be completely in the hands of the fans.

Adventurous ideas for Araullo—which could be crazy, cultural, epic or daring—can be submitted to AXN or Adventure Your Way Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Adventure Your Way will premiere in February, first and exclusively on AXN.