Atom Araullo leaves ABS-CBN

GMA transfer reportedly looms

After almost a decade of service to ABS-CBN, broadcast journalist Atom Araulllo has left the Kapamilya network.

On Friday morning, Araullo bade fond farewells to viewers of the station’s morning program, “Umagang Kay Ganda,” following up with a statement released to news agencies later in the day that said, “Working with ABS-CBN for over a decade has been an amazing adventure. However, the time has come to explore emerging opportunities and challenges beyond the organization.”

The 34-year-old added that while he may be taking a new path, he has nothing but respect and gratitude for the company made him into the journalist that he is today.

“To all the hardworking men and women of ABS-CBN, maraming mara­ming salamat,” he finally wrote on his statement.

A budding broadcaster since his teenage years, what with his kid-oriented show “5 and Up”, Araullo began his career in ABS-CBN through its sister network, the now defunct Studio 23. There, he co-hosted the morning talk show “Breakfast” from 1999 to 2001 until moving on to the youth-oriented program “Y Speak” in 2004.

Later, the University of the Philippines Diliman alumnus became researcher for ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs’ documentary program “The Correspondents,” and held the position as field reporter since 2007.

Besides receiving recognition for his works in the field of broadcasting—a bronze world medal at the New York Festivals Awards for his documentary “Warmer” and Best Public Service Program Host for his show “Red Alert,” to name a few—Araullo’s handsome features did not escape the discerning eyes of his audience. Repeatedly named one of the most good-looking newsmen in the country, he even caught the eye of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach early in her reign.

It can be recalled that before finally tendering his resig­nation at ABS-CBN, Araullo’s decision to vacate his post as field reporter caused controversy for a time. It was presumed he had strong opinions against certain issues the station seemed to favor, but eventually clarified he let go of his reportorial duties to explore other areas of media.

Since then, Araullo busied himself in photography and filmmaking, even taking his first acting role in “Citizen Jake,” the upcoming movie comeback of veteran director Mike de Leon.

For its part, ABS-CBN accepted his decision to leave the network, officially stating “(it) has allowed journalist Atom Araullo to explore new interests in film, broadcast, and digital media outside of the company. Atom says the training and exposure he got from the network as reporter and TV host have equipped him to try out other opportunities in the media industry here and abroad. ABS-CBN wishes Atom all the best in his future endeavors.”

The network further maintained that they would always consider Araullo a “Kapamilya.”

Quickly trending among the Top 10 in local Twitter on Friday, speculations of Araullo’s transfer came just as fast. One comment said that dzBB (GMA Network’s AM radio station) anchors Mike Enriquez and Arnold Clavio—known for their witty and pun-filled remarks—on their morning show, “Dobol A sa Dobol B” had hinted about it.

“He will be a Kapuso, he’s being welcomed na by Mike Enriquez and Arnold Clavio on their radio show right now,” user @vinbob26 shared on Twitter.

The Manila Times reached out to GMA Vice President for Corporate Communications Angela Javier-Cruz to comment on the issue, and without confirming nor denying Araullo’s transfer, she said, “It would be nice to have him as part of the GMA News and Public Affairs team.”

Wherever Araullo goes from here though, what is certain is his followers’ commitment to follow the good looking newsman be it on GMA, online or—yes—the movies.