Attend to hospitalized inmates, Bucor told

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday ordered the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to attend to the needs of 900 inmates at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) hospital who have been affected by alleged food poisoning since Friday. “As of this morning, there are still 600 diarrheal cases and 59 of them are still in the hospital. The DOH will conduct tests to determine the cause of the outbreak,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, said during his visit to the NBP. He told BuCor officials to ensure that the situation is under control and the inmates’ health is safeguarded. The inmates experienced vomiting and nausea after eating fish dish. Aguirre said the meal is being prepared by the caterer Mang Kiko for the more than 22,000 inmates detained at the maximum, medium and minimum security compounds.