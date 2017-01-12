Attendant wounded in Pikit gas station blast

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A gasoline attendant was wounded after unidentified suspects lobbed a grenade at a gasoline station in Pikit, North Cotabato on Thursday. Supt. Emmanuel Peralta, North Cotabato police provincial director. said the blast slightly wounded Jay Salac, 34, of Barangay Poblacion, Pikit. Supt. Romeo Galgo, Police Regional Office 12 spokesman, said Pikit bomb experts found that the explosive was a fragmentation grenade. He added that the bomb exploded about five meters from the pumps of Shell gas station but did not trigger fire. Police are reviewing the gas station’s CCTV footage that captured the surroundings prior to the blast. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.