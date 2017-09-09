‘Attitude of the Mind:’ Homage to Jose Maceda

The year 2017 marks the 100th birth anniversary of National Artist for Music José Montserrat Maceda, simply known as Jose Maceda. The composer, artist, scholar, philosopher, and pedagogue, was born in Manila in January 31, 1917.

Pursuing the career path early on as a concert pianist, Maceda trained under the renowned Franco-Swedish pianist Alfred Cortot in Paris in the 1930s.

Later, however, he would turn away from western art music to become the country’s first ethnomusicologist as well as pioneering experimental composer. A multi-awarded scholar and artist, among the honors and titles he received was the conferment as National Artist for Music in 1998.

To celebrate his legacy, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and University of the Philippines Center for Ethnomusicology present the centennial celebration of the national artist.

The celebration will include the contemporary art exhibition “Attitude of the Mind” at the Bulwagang Juan Luna (Main Gallery) at CCP and a special re-staging of Maceda’s 1971 breakthrough piece, “Cassettes 100.”

The exhibit will open at 4:30 pm on September 26 followed by the Cassettes 100 performance at the Main

Theater Lobby at 6 pm. The exhibit runs until December 3. Attitude of the Mind is curated by Dayang Yraola, whose 'course of action,' is to make available Maceda knowledge and materials to a different set of users—"to people whoare not sharing his same expertise, and to marvel where this could all bring us."

Six artists were commissioned to create artworks specifically for this exhibit. Curator Ricky Francisco will construct an archival installation that will introduce the life and works of Maceda.

Meanwhile, Artist Leo Abaya will create an audio-visual installation. Ringo Bunoan’s installation art will reconstruct the aftermath of Maceda’s Cassettes 100 performance at the CCP.

A robotic music installation, on the other hand, will be Tad Ermitaño’s contribution. Experimental musicians Malek Lopez and Arvin Nogueras will create a digital rendition of Maceda’s unpremiered composition Accordeon and Mandolin, to be exhibited with a composition analysis by professor Chris Brown.