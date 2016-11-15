Attorneys in Trump University lawsuit bicker over trial

LOS ANGELES: Attorneys representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Donald Trump’s now-defunct university on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) denounced a request by the president-elect’s lawyers to delay the trial and excuse him from testifying in person. In a motion filed in San Diego’s federal court, the attorneys said a request made at the weekend for the November 28 trial to be delayed until after the inauguration in January was no more than a tactic by the defense to postpone the case indefinitely. “Each of defendants’ ‘modest’ requests to delay this trial has been just a prelude to another request,” attorney Jason Forge wrote in the motion. He added that the plaintiffs in the six-year-old lawsuit, one of whom is nearly 75 years old, “cannot afford any further delays.” “This trial, like so many Trump University student-victims’ credit card bills, is past due,” Forge wrote.

AFP