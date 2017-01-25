Attract prosperity with a lucky leather wallet

Chinese New Year 2017 marks the beginning of the Year of the Red Fire Rooster, which will start off as an auspicious year for business transactions. According to many Feng Shui experts, however, one’s good fortune may suddenly turn the other way at any given time, which is why everyone is advised to pay close attention to detail this year.

And so, to prepare for Chinese New Year, it may not hurt to follow these tried-and-tested steps to attract wealth and prosperity with a lucky leather wallet, courtesy of McJim Classic Leather.

Avoid buying or using a second-hand wallet. The previous owner’s energy remains in the wallet and may affect your own energy when you use it, leaving you uncertain if it carries good or bad luck.

Choose a brand-new “lucky wallet” in colors seen as money magnets by feng shui specialists. For instance, black wallets represent wealth and prosperity, ideal for individuals who aim for career advancement and success in business.

Meanwhile, brown wallets are perfect for those who wish to increase their savings, or quit the habit of unnecessary spending or impulse buying.

Green wallets help increase moneymaking opportunities, as green represents growth and life.

After purchasing your new lucky leather wallet, feng shui masters suggest keeping it tidy and free from clutter, making room for positive energy to flow. Immediately discard old receipts, credit card bills, candy wrappers, and expired membership cards since these represent debt and expenses.

Secure your wallet in a special place in your home and leave it there when not in use, so it will feel treasured. Feng Shui masters claim this results in the wallet attracting more wealth into your life.

Avoid tossing your wallet anywhere you find convenient, or placing it on the floor, especially in the bathroom.

Finally, neatly sort out the paper bills and coins in your lucky wallet. Make sure that all notes are arranged in an upright position to positively influence you, your wallet, and your money.