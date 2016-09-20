AU, Beda bag twice-to-beat advantage

Arellano University and San Beda College gained the twice-to-beat advantage going into the Final Four after toppling their respective opponents on Tuesday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Arellano blasted Mapua Institute of Technology, 95-82, with Jiovanni Jalalon’s impressive output of 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. The Chiefs’ win-loss record improved to 14-3 after the victory.

“They have just executed what I told them. I tell them to follow and execute [our game plan]. Don’t untangle from your support group,” said Arellano head coach Jerry Codiñera in a postgame interview.

Kent Salado contributed 15 points; seven rebounds and seven assists while Donald Gumaru posted 15 points—all coming from the three-point zone in second half.

“Their offense was great. The boys had a hard time stopping Oraeme,” added Codiñera.

Mapua managed to reduce the nine-point deficit and grab the lead, 75-74, with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But Gumaru escaped to score back-to-back triples allowing the Chiefs to recover, 80-75. Arellano pulled away with a 16-1 run during the final two minutes of the game to seal the victory over the Cardinals.

“I told my teammates, especially our big guys, to focus since Oraeme was getting us on his rebounds. They listened and played a good game,” said Jalalon.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Allwell Oraeme finished with 13 points on top of 20 rebounds and four assists. Carlos Isit scored 25 points, four rebounds and five assists while Darell Menina had 16 markers also for Mapua.

Meanwhile, San Beda defeated Perpetual Help, 84-75, to bag the other twice-to-beat edge.

AC Soberano scored 18 points while Davon Potts and Jayvee Mocon contributed 15 and 14, respectively, to lift the Lions to their 13th win against four losses.

“That is the goal of our team – to get the twice to beat advantage,” said Red Lions head coach Jamike Jarin.

Perpetual and Mapua are both No. 3 with identical 11-6 cards.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College, despite the absence of team captain Francis Munsayac and Sydney Onwubere, edged College of Saint Benilde, 65-62, to improve their record to 6-11.

“Their absence is a big impact. We were eaten on the defensive side,” said EAC head coach Ariel Sison.

Remy Morada led the Generals with 18 points while Hamadou Laminou added 12 markers.

The Blazers suffered their 17th straight loss.

Scores:

First Game (srs)

EAC 65 – Morada 18, Laminou 12, Diego 9, Guzman 9, King 5, General 5, Corilla 3, Mendoza 2, Pascua 2, Neri 0, Serrano 0, Aguas 0

CSB 62 – Young 14, Leutcheu 12, Dixon 10, Fajarito 8, Haruna 7, Suarez 4, Domingo 3, Castor 2, Belgica 2, Pasamante 0, Pajarillaga 0, Saavedra 0

QUARTERSCORES: 15-16, 33-29, 49-42, 65-62

Second Game

ARELLANO 95 – Jalalon 35, Salado 15, Gumaru 15, Cadavis 7, Flores 6, Canete 5, Enriquez 4, Nicholls 3, Meca 3, Villoria 2, Holts 0, Aguilar 0

MAPUA 82 – Isit 25, Menina 16, Oraeme 13, Eriobu 8, Orquina 7, Raflores 6, Estrella 3, Aguirre 2, Serrano 2, Victoria 0, Bunag 0

QUARTERSCORES: 16-13, 45-35, 67-63, 95-82

Third Game

SAN BEDA 84 – Soberano 18, Potts 15, Mocon 14, Bolick 9, Adamos 9, Presbitero 7, Sara 6, Oftana 3, Noah 3, Tongco 0, Alas 0, Bahio 0, Bonsubre 0, Navarro 0

PERPETUAL 75 – Akhuetie 29, Ylagan 16, Dagangon 11, Coronel 9, Singontiko 5, Pido 2, Eze 2, Gallardo 1, Sadiwa 0, Dizon 0

QUARTERSCORES: 20-12, 37-35, 55-58, 84-75