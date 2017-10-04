AU Chiefs, Altas try to stay alive

Arellano University seeks to keep its Final Four hopes alive when it takes on also-ran College of Saint Benilde (CSB) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Chiefs square off with the Blazers in the opening game at 2 p.m.

Eyeing a return to the playoffs following a finals appearance last year, Arellano attempts to improve its 5-9 win-loss record and gain a share of the sixth spot with idle Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Legarda-based squad also aims to bounce back from a 72-83 loss to defending champion San Beda College last week.

Main man Kent Salado, Michael Cañete and Kraniel Villoria proved to be bright spots in the Chiefs’ defeat last outing as the trio combined for 47 points, 11 markers more than half of the team’s total scoring output.

Arellano head coach Jerry Codiñera calls on his other players to step up for their bid to grab one of the last two playoff berths.

“We have to play as a team and not rely on just one or two players,” said Codiñera.

CSB continues to play the spoiler’s role while trying to hike its 3-12 card and end the season on a good note.

The TY Tang-mentored Blazers suffered a third straight setback at the hands of No. 3 Jose Rizal University, 77-90, just two days back.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA tries to stay in playoff contention when it battles cellar-dweller Mapua University at 4 p.m.

Thrown in a must-win situation in their remaining games, the Altas look to up their 4-10 slate and rebound from a close 50-55 loss to San Beda on Tuesday.

Other than absorbing a loss, no other team outside the top three should reach nine wins or else Perpetual will get formally eliminated.

The eliminated Cardinals, on the other hand, will just try to improve their 2-12 record.