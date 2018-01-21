AU cruises past Lyceum, snatches solo lead

Reigning champion Arellano University (AU) posted an easy 25-16, 25-17, 25-11, win over Lyceum of the Philippines University to grab the solo lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Freshman Necole Ebuen scored 11 points while team captain Mary Ann Esguerra, open spiker Regine Anne Arocha and middle hitter Andrea Marzan contributed 10 points each as the Lady Chiefs notched their fifth straight win.

Erstwhile co-leader San Beda College was left in the second spot with a clean 4-0 mark while Lyceum suffered its fourth loss in five games to stay at the bottom of the standings.

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta survived another close game, this time against Jose Rizal University, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21, to keep its third place position.

Middle blocker Maria Lourdes Clemente led the Lady Altas with 19 points including 14 kills and two blocks while Cindy Imbo delivered 18 markers.

Perpetual Help cruised to its fourth win against a loss.

“We’ve really got to improve our service, which was really bad in the first two sets especially in the second set. If we can do that, we’ll have a strong chance to this season,” said Perpetual Help coach Macky Cariño.

The Lady Altas managed to win the game despite committing 35 errors.

Hershey Kate Llorente started for Perpetual Help the first time and did not disappoint her team by notching seven hits.

“I gave her (Llorente) an opportunity and I’m happy she made the most of it,” said Carino.

The Lady Altas will be facing a tough match against the Lady Chiefs on Tuesday.

“We have little time to prepare so we got to practice tonight (yesterday),” added Cariño.

Rookie Dolly Grace Versoza fired a career-high 21 points for the Lady Bombers, who fell to a 2-3 mark.

Most Valuable Player candidate Shola Alvarez, who averages 22.0 points per game, was limited to just 15 points for Jose Rizal.

In the men’s division, Perpetual Help trounced Jose Rizal, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20, to post its fifth straight win.

EMIL C. NOGUERA