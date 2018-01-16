AU shoots down Lady Bombers in NCAA volley

Reigning champion Arellano University (AU) stopped Jose Rizal University (JRU), 25-11, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, to stay on top of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament standings on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Open spiker Regine Ann Arocha scored 20 points on 14 attacks, five aces and one block to power the Lady Chiefs to their fourth straight win.

She got ample support from teammates that include Premier Volleyball League (PVL) veteran Jovielyn Grace Prado who nailed 17 markers and 14 digs, as well as team captain Mary Ann Esguerra who posted 12 points.

Necole Ebuen and Andrea Marzan added 11 and 10 points, respectively while Rhea Ramirez was excellent in playmaking with 45 perfect sets.

“I’m happy that we won but I’m still concerned with some issues like our reception. We’re targeting it (sweep) but we’d also like to take it one game at a time starting with Lyceum of the Philippines,” said Arellano head coach Obet Javier.

Outside hitter Shola Alvarez, a former member of three-time PVL champion Pocari Sweat, led the Lady Bombers with 15 hits, four aces and 13 receptions, while Grace Verzosa and Karen Montojo combined for 22 points.

Jose Rizal U’s record dropped to 2-2.

Arellano showed no mercy in the attack line with 65 kills compared to JRU’s 40.

The Lady Chiefs also registered nine aces, four block points, 62 huge digs and 22 excellent receptions.

In the second game, San Beda College survived College of Saint Benilde, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, to claim the solo second with a clean 3-0 mark.

The Lady Blazers suffered their first loss in three games.

In the men’s division, Arellano also cruised to its fourth straight win with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 win over Jose Rizal.

The Bombers’ slate fell to 0-4.