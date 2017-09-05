AU snatches last F4 slot in NCAA chess tilt

Arellano University routed Jose Rizal, 3.5-.5, to clinch the fourth and last berth in the Final Four of the 93rd NCAA senior chess competition at the Lyceum of the Philippines University Auditorium over the weekend.

Don Tyrone Delos Santos, Kyz Llantada and Jeremy Lorenz Parado delivered the victories on boards one, two and four while Carlo Caranyagan split the point with Marc Kenneth Lomio on the last board to seal the win and a semis spot with 21 points after eight rounds.

The Chiefs joined defending champion San Beda, LPU and St. Benilde in the Final Four with 27, 24 and 22 points, respectively after eight rounds.

San Beda trounced San Sebastian, 3-1, to stay on top while LPU blanked Mapua, 4-0, to keep its stranglehold of the lead.

St. Benilde fell to Letran, 1.5-2.5, to slide from second to third spot.

The Lions have clinched a spot in the top two and the twice-to-beat advantage that goes with it while the Pirates and the Blazers take on the JRU Bombers and the Mapua Cardinals, respectively, on Saturday for the No. 2 seeding and the other twice-to-beat incentive.

In juniors’ play, San Beda smashed San Sebastian, 3.5-.5, to seal a spot in the Final Four with 23.5 points while Letran followed suit with a 2.5-1.5 win over St. Benilde.

Perpetual Help demolished Emilio Aguinaldo College, 4-0, and Arellano U waylaid Jose Rizal, 3.5-.5, to come close to also making the Final Four with 20.5 and 20 points.