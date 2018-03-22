AUB sees continued growth in lending

Listed Asia United Bank (AUB) expects its core lending business to continue expanding in 2018 after it posted -digit growth last year.

“We are confident that AUB will show accelerated growth in our core lending business as we cater to the needs of corporates and small and medium enterprises,” new AUB President Manuel Gomez said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, AUB has been making progress in the consumer market, particularly in credit cards, salary and pension loans.

To fuel its consumer market expansion, the bank relaunched AUB CASHelp (Corporate Auto Salary Housing Employee Loan Program), a one-stop consumer loan facility for accredited companies to help their employees seeking auto and housing loans or cash assistance.

Total loans increased by 34 percent to P131.1 billion last year, AUB said, enabling it to book a net interest income of P6.5 billion, a 15-percent increase from 2016’s figure.

In terms of income, AUB and its subsidiaries netted P2.8 billion in 2017, 23-percent higher than a year ago.

This is consistent with the 21-percent growth in total assets to nearly P200 billion and the 23-percent growth of total deposits to P159 billion, the lender said.

It also said it opened 10 more branches, bringing the total to 249.