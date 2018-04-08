Auction focuses on modern art for scholarship fund

Fifty-seven years after it was established, the Filipino Scholarship Program (FSP) continues to inspire promising futures for the next generation through education at the International School Manila (ISM).

“Start them young on the road to world peace and friendship” were the first words from a major newspaper in 1961 announcing the establishment of the program.

Scholars who graduated from what was then American School Manila (until its present name) gained entry into top colleges and universities in the Philippines as well as renowned universities abroad like Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Cornell and Princeton. These more than 150 scholars have gone on to pursue successful careers as entrepreneurs, humanitarians, lawyers, doctors and architects.

In 2012, ISM expanded the scholarship in honor of former guidance counselor Vicky SyCip Herrera and her 38 years of service to the school. The Vicky SyCip Herrera (VSH) Filipino Scholarship seeks to fund a fifth student with exceptional ability in each grade level from eight to 12, adding to the four that the school directly funds.

Moreover, the VSH Filipino Scholarship offers additional assistance to the school’s four internally-funded scholars by underwriting the costs involved in their continuing education in sports, academic competitions and the like held locally and abroad.

Scholars are selected by a committee comprising school administrators and counselors on the basis of academic merit, extra-curricular promise, and financial circumstances, with extra consideration given to those who come from especially underprivileged backgrounds.

It is for this cause that Gavel&Block by Salcedo Auctions and International School Manila is mounting an auction to raise funds for VSH FSP, focusing on art and design for the contemporary market.

The auction will be held on May 5 at 2 p.m. at The Conservatory, The Peninsula Manila. Preview will run from May 1 to May 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Gallery, Level 3, The Peninsula Manila. The online catalogue may be viewed at salcedoauctions.com starting April 16.