Audi bags 4 wins in Car Connectivity Award

AUDI grabbed four first place awards in the Car Connectivity Award 2016, a reader survey conducted by “auto motor und sport” and “CHIP” magazines in which more than 32,000 readers voted, Audi AG announced.

Audi was judged the best by readers in the Assistance Systems, Control Concepts/Displays, Sound Systems, and Entertainment/Multimedia categories.

Marcus Keith, Head of Development for Audi Connect, Control and Display Systems at Audi AG said, “This repeated victory in four categories confirms our competence in the promising fields of digitalization and assistance systems. The focus of our connection strategy is on increasing customer benefit in the areas of safety, comfort and efficiency.”

Audi won in the Assistance Systems category with its adaptive cruise control including traffic jam assist. In the Control Concepts/Displays category, Audi impressed voters with its MMI all-in-touch control system. Audi took top honors in the Sound Systems category with its Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound. And the Audi tablet rear seat entertainment put Audi in first place in the Entertainment/Multimedia category.

Participants in the “Car Connectivity Award 2016” reader survey selected their favorites in a total of eleven categories. This is the third time “CHIP” and “auto motor und sport” have presented the award. The award ceremony took place in Stuttgart.

