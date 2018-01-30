Audi continues to win awards

Audi continues to garner more awards from the last month of 2017, with January marked by the brand winning more accolades that can pile up as the current year progresses.

Just this month, the Audi A5 Sportback won the Midsize category in the 42nd Best Cars readers survey conducted by the trade journal auto motor und sport. The five-door coupé topped its segment with the majority of votes. The prize was accepted by Peter Mertens, member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, at the end of January in Stuttgart.

In addition, the brand with the four rings also took second place three times – with the Audi A3 in the compact class, the Audi A8 in the luxury class, and the Audi Q7 in the Large SUV/Off-road Vehicles category. The Audi A1 took third place in the Small Car category, as did the Audi A6 in the Upper Midsize category. Readers selected from a total of 385 models worldwide in 11 categories

Furthermore, the Paul Pietsch Award was presented during the Best Cars awards ceremony. With the traffic jam pilot in the new Audi A8, the brand took second place in the competition. This prize for innovative technical developments in the automotive sector has been awarded since 1989 in the name of Paul Pietsch, co-founder of Motor Presse Stuttgart.

Award from North America

Also this month, the Audi A4 was honored by Cars.com, a leading digital automotive portal, which selected it as the Luxury Car of the Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. They praised the mid-sized model’s versatility, driving dynamics and spacious interior as well as its superior workmanship and luxurious equipment. The numerous body variants were also recognized – from the Audi A4 sedan to the sporty Audi S4, which combines off-road qualities with the versatility of a station wagon. The operation of the Audi A4 impressed with its driver-oriented Audi virtual cockpit and standard Audi smartphone interface. The latter incorporates Apple Car Play and Android Auto and therefore offers the familiar smartphone environment. Assistance systems – including the standard feature Audi pre sense city and the optional adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go and traffic jam assist – ensure comfort and safety on board.

Audi was also the Most Innovative Automaker and for having the Most Innovative Infotainment System at the Edmunds CES Tech Driven Awards. The awards were accepted by Thomas Müller, head of Electrics/Electronics at AUDI AG, and Alfons Pfaller, head of Connected Car/Infotainment Development at AUDI AG, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The awards were presented by the CES and by Edmunds, the leading car sales portal in the United States, as a means of recognizing innovative concepts and pioneering technologies in the automotive industry.

According to the jury of experts, the traffic jam pilot was the decisive factor in the company’s being named the most innovative car manufacturer. The new Audi A8 is the world’s first production automobile developed for conditional automated Level 3 driving. On highways and multi-lane expressways with a physical barrier between opposing lanes, the system handles driving in slow-moving traffic up to 60 kph (37.3 mph). The (remote) parking pilot and remote garage pilot also made their debut in the new flagship car. They make parking extremely convenient by autonomously driving the luxury sedan into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces as well as garages, and by driving the car back out.

Audi was also honored for having the Most Innovative Infotainment System, thanks to the Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI system. The jury was impressed by the clear graphics, the integrated user experience and the intuitive menu navigation. In addition, the Audi smartphone interface was praised for connecting compatible Android and iOS devices via USB to the on-board infotainment system.

Car and driver award

For the second time in a row, the US magazine Car and Driver has named the Audi Q7 the Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV in the selection of its 10 Best Trucks and SUVs. The jury recognized the roomy SUV’s practicality and driving dynamics as well as its innovative technologies and connectivity. The interior offers premium comfort for seven people: The panoramic glass roof, for instance, provides a light-flooded interior, while the Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System creates a listening experience similar to that of a concert hall.

One highlight is the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit, in which the driver can set various displays for navigation and infotainment. Numerous assistance systems complement the extensive offerings – from the standard Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense city to the optional Audi side assist, which warns of vehicles in blind spots. The Audi Q7 is offered in the United States with a 3.0 TFSI V6 engine and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. Both engines are combined with quattro permanent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed triptronic.

Awarded in Korea

In December, the Korea Auto Expert Journalist Association has selected the Audi R8 as Car of the Year in the Performance category. The jury members selected nominees in four categories from a total of 60 new models that entered the Korean market last year. They made their final decision after extensive test drives. The Korea Auto Expert Journalist Association was founded in 2012 and consists of 25 journalists working for print and online newspapers as well as automotive magazines.

Also toward the end of 2017, the Audi A8 was honored in the Connectivity category for the fifth time by AUTO BILD and COMPUTER BILD for their “Connected Car Award” for digital trendsetters. The expert jury selected the car with the best connectivity for the first time this year: In the new category, the Audi A8 clearly outperformed its four competitors and impressed the jury with its latest generation of modular infotainment systems, the MIB 2+. The system incorporates the fast mobile radio standard LTE Advanced into the car as well as a comprehensively optimized navigation system based on the map service provider HERE. It is operated via two touch displays in the center console.

The Audi virtual cockpit also offers full HD resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels and displays a wide range of information in a highly detailed display. The highlight is the natural language voice control, which understands freely formulated statements and responds accordingly: say “I am cold” and the A8 increases the temperature. “I want a hamburger” and you’re on your way to the next diner. The prize was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to Thomas Müller, head of Electrics/Electronics at AUDI AG. (December 2017)

Awards from Singapore

In December and this month, the local automotive press in Singapore awarded Audi with the following awards: The Audi A3 Sedan 1.0 TFSI – Oneshift.com Best Compact Sedan; Audi RS 3 Sedan – Oneshift.com Best Engine Sound & Exhaust Noise and ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 Compact Executive; Audi A5 Cabriolet – Oneshift.com for Best Compact Convertible ; Audi S5 Sportback – sgCarMart Best Cars of 2017; Audi Q2 – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 SUV/Crossover, ST-Torque Awards 2017 Best Compact SUV, and sgCarMart Premium Crossover of the Year; Audi Q5 – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 SUV/Crossover; Audi SQ5 – Oneshift.com Best High Performance SUV; and Audi R8 Spyder – ST-Torque Best Buys of 2017 Sportscar.