Audi PH expands service facility

Audi Philippines completed the first phase of its expansion plan with the inauguration of a new and vastly expanded after-sales service facility in Greenhills, Mandaluyong City.

The 5,000-square meter, state-of-the-art center boasts fourteen service bays, Audi-certified equipment and diagnostic tools, and Germany-trained technicians to provide top-notch quality service. This will serve as an addition to the current service facilities of Audi Philippines.

“We are extremely proud about this development which underscores our unwavering commitment to our family of satisfied Audi customers,” said Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto. “Obviously, this growth would not have been possible without the extremely warm reception of the local car-buying public, and so we continue to promise to do right by them.”

Audi AG-trained technicians will provide world-class innovative and responsive support to vehicles of the four-ring brand based in Ingolstadt. “Our roster of excellent technicians are inspired with the same fervor as their counterparts involved in Audi’s successful international motor sports program, renowned for excellence and attention to detail,” said Audi Philippines Corporate Affairs Director Amado Del Rosario.

The larger facility means shorter wait times for customers without compromising on the quality of service. Audi diagnostic tools and computers are always kept up to date and in perfect condition, and technicians only work on these brand-specific instruments.

All mechanics undergo regular certification and training to keep them not only sharp but abreast of Audi innovations and technology. “At the end of the day, the most essential part of after-sales service is our people,” said Del Rosario. “That is why we provide them complete training support both in-house and at Audi AG to enable them do the best for our customers.”

In addition, Audi Philippines continues its service expansion program with the ongoing construction of a new body and paint center, as well as other service facilities outside of Luzon. “Despite the negative mood prevailing in the auto industry due to the impending tax increase, we are still bullish on the future of the automotive industry by way of providing an even better service experience to our ever increasing number of customers,” stated Coyiuto.

Audi Philippines most recently launched its Q2 compact crossover, which takes its place as the most compact in the Q line-up. The vehicle is powered by a powerful engine which, despite its 1.0-liter displacement, boasts of a perfect combination of both power and fuel economy from turbocharging and its fuel stratified direct injection system.

For more information, please call Audi Philippines at ‎7270381 to 85 or visit its showrooms in Greenhills, Global City, Alabang and SM Seaside City Cebu.