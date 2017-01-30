Audi PH hosts weekend with 1st Sport Club meet for 2017

Audi Philippines jump-started the year with its first driving weekend held last January 21 and 22 at the Audi Hospitality Tent, located at 30th Street corner 9th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City.

Audi made its latest model line-up available, starting with the premium subcompact hatch A1, premium sedans S3, A4, A5 coupe and A7 Sportback, premium sports car TT Coupé, premium SUVs Q3, Q5 and the award-winning Q7, which has received several international accolades such as the Auto Trophy 2016, Best Cars 2017 and 5-star rating for safety in the Euro NCAP crash test. Guests were able to test drive or ride these vehicles, which were facilitated by professional driving instructors Georges, Louie and Stefan Ramirez through some challenging courses that showcased the power, safety, agility, and sure-footedness of Audis.

The Audi Sport tent was the highlight of the event where the German carmaker’s most powerful performance vehicles where showcased, from the Audi S3, which won Car of the Year-Philippines’ 2016 Best Luxury Compact Car, and the brand’s vaunted and much-loved supercar, the R8 V10 Plus.

Beside it was the Audi Top Service Tent, which featured various parts and accessories for interested owners, while the Audi service team were on hand for queries regarding the service and maintenance of Audi vehicles. To complete the whole experience, Audi’s latest lifestyle collection apparel and merchandise were also on display.

Special offers with attractive financing options for selected models were available, giving guests the opportunity to own a vehicle from their beloved brand much easier.

To top it all off, the Audi Driving Weekend was also the venue of Audi Sport Club’s first organizational gathering. Membership is exclusive for owners of Audi’s S, RS and R8 vehicles. This League of Performance will enjoy various privileges such as special discounts and exclusive invitations to product reveals, drives and track events for them to fully experience the capabilities of their high performance vehicles.

For more information, please contact Audi Sales at 09178139064 or 7270381 to 85.