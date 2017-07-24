Audi PH launches the untaggable ‘Q2’

Audi Philippines recently launched the newest member of the Q family: the new Q2. The event was held at the Audi Philippines showroom last July 19 in a colorful media reveal.

“Audi is venturing into a new market segment with the new Audi Q2, bringing top technologies into the smallest member of its Q family. Whether it is used for an off-road adventure or for everyday driving in the city, the Q2 is the all-round vehicle, with youthful and provocative design and high-tech equipment,” Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto said.

Audi built the Q2 as an urban vehicle for everyday driving and recreation, which fuses a progressive design with a great driving experience, along with a high level of functionality. As the most compact crossover of the Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker, the Audi Q2 is a powerful vehicle that exhibits a distinct character that offers style and functionality that is unique to its class.

Performance-wise, the Q2 has a top speed of 197 kph with an acceleration of 10.1 seconds from 0-100 kph. The sleek roof that descends and merges into the C-pillars with color offset blades makes the Q2 all the more eye-catching and accentuates to the appeal and sportiness of the model.

The vehicle also measures 1.51 meters tall and 1.79 meters wide. The overhangs are short with a vehicle length of 4.19 meters and a wheelbase of 2.60 meters. This makes it not too large for other regular compact SUVs in the market, which is a unique feature to the Q2. It also powered by an inline three-cylinder spark-ignition engine with gasoline direct injection, exhaust turbocharger with indirect intercooler, four valves per cylinder, double overhead camshaft (DOHC). The vehicle also comes with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine TFSI that reaches116 hp and 200 Newton-meters of torque.

Easy to drive around

The Q2’s steering comes from the sporty Audi S3 model. It is an easy car to drive around town – especially thanks to the raised driving position. And in spite of the car’s short wheelbase and high center of gravity, there is hardly any body roll when you go around corners that is helped by the car’s wide track. The steering is quick, and in combination with the firm suspension set-up, it allows the Q2 to dart through a series of bends with the sort of agility you’d expect from a warm hatch.

For the dashboard, standard to the Q2 is a 5.8-inch multi media interface (MMI) screen that is positioned optimally on the instrument panel. The infotainment system can be operated by a rotary/push-button control and two buttons on the center tunnel. In addition, the system can be conveniently controlled by natural language operation and the integrated MMI search. This makes the Q2’s screen and infotainment system have that futuristic feel when driving.

Although the Q2 is the youngest model in the Audi range, this vehicle already boasts of a number of awards. Among these are the German Design Award – notching the honor in “Excellent Production Design – Transportation.” It also captured the “Best of the Best” award of the Automotive Brand Contest last year as well as the best for “Compact Vehicle” in the Golden Steering Wheel awards, which is widely regarded as being among the most coveted in the world.

For more information, please contact Audi Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Audi showrooms in Greenhills, Global City, Alabang and SM Seaside City Cebu.