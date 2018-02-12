Audi Philippines presents the 15th Zobel Cup

Audi Philippines recently presented the much-anticipated Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup. Now on its 15th year, the action-packed match showcased some of the finest Polo players in the Philippines, led by Iñigo Zobel.

The gray weather did not dampen the spirits of the players and guests as everyone was enthusiastically welcomed to the much-awaited Polo match of the year, starting with the traditional parade of horses and the ceremonial ball throw-in led by Dee Ann Zobel, chairwoman of E. Zobel Foundation, joined by Amado Del Rosario, Audi Philippines Corporate Affairs Director and August Samala, Manila Polo Club General Manager.

The Audi Reds were pitted against the Audi Grays during the four-chukker medium goal game, with the Audi Grays emerging as victors scoring 6 against 4. Meanwhile, the Audi Whites and the Audi Blacks faced each other in an intense three-chukker high goal match with the Audi Whites triumphantly finishing the game with 5-3 as final score.

In addition to the exhilarating Polo games, guests were also invited to the field for the traditional drinking of champagne while stomping divots. The afternoon’s festivities ended with the awarding of trophies to the winning teams highlighted by the annual parade of the newest cars from Audi’s stable. This year’s parade of cars was led by the event trophy car— the all-new Audi Q5, followed by the other members of Audi’s Q SUV family: the Q7 and the Q2. The Audi A1 Sportback, the A4 midsize sedan, and the TT coupe sports car also joined the prestigious parade.

Audi Philippines Head Benedicto Coyiuto said, “We are proud to present the Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup for 15 straight years, and today is special because we are also showcasing the latest iteration of the Audi Q5.”

“This best-selling SUV from Ingolstadt, Germany, has already won several awards early on in its lifespan such as the Best SUV award from the Golden Steering Wheel, Car of the Year Awards Australia and Family Car of the Year. It has also earned the highest 5-star rating from the Australasian NCAP test, and we are proud to have this award-winning SUV here in the Philippines,” he added.

For more information, contact Audi Philippines at ‎7270381 to 85 or visit any Audi showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.