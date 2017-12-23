AUDI PREPARES FOR BIGGER 2018

Audi Sport is preparing for a bigger 2018 as it looks back to its successes in 2017.

Among the manufacturer’s many highlights from a successful season were a pair of class victories at the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class victories – the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix staged at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park by co-drivers Andrew Davis and Lawson Aschenbach in the No. 57 Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3; and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta with the No. 29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi co-driven by Connor De Phillippi, Christopher Mies and Sheldon van der Linde. Both were endurance races requiring at least two drivers to compete.

The German racing team also claimed an IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge victory in 2017, taking the Street Tuner (ST) class win in a four-hour race at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with Roy Block and Pierre Kleinubing co-driving the No. 75 C360R Audi S3. Kleinubing also started that race from pole position.

While several team and driver announcements are still to be confirmed from Audi Sport, its fans can be optimistic on the German racing team’s chances in the WeatherTech Championship GTD class that will see the continued competition of the R8 LMS GT3, which made its debut in the 2016 WeatherTech Championship season.

Audi Sport will also bring its brand-new R8 LMS GT4 to the Continental Tire Challenge competition in the Grand Sport (GS) class, as well as the Audi RS3 LMS race car to the new-for-2018 TCR class.

“Audi Sport customer racing has seen tremendous growth over the past three years and has successfully launched new cars in GT3, GT4, and TCR – globally homologated platforms,” said Tristan Herbert, senior manager of Motorsport and Customer Racing Audi Sport.

“The Rolex 24 race weekend will mark the most Audis in competition ever at this event, competing in the WeatherTech and Continental SportsCar Challenge racing series. We are extremely thankful that our current and new customers value the support and dedication we put into our brand and these platforms,” he added.

For starters, fans of Audi Sport will see their team compete in The Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 25-28.