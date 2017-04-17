Audi Q2 – new SUV for a new segment

Audi extends its Q family with a compact SUV. The Audi Q2 is an urban-type vehicle for everyday driving and recreation, bundling a progressive design with a high level of functionality. Connectivity, infotainment and assistance systems are on level of full-size class.

“In the Audi Q2 we have developed a distinctively geometric form language with special design characteristics specific to this model. The car thus exhibits an independent character within the Q family,” explained Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte.

Robust look: the exterior design

The result: A powerful SUV that is sharp and edgy. At the front, the Singleframe grille creates a strong image in octagonal design that is positioned high as well as having large air inlets. Especially eye-catching is the low roof that descends and merges into the C-pillars with color offset blades. This contrast accentuates the sportiness of the Audi Q2. The rear body terminates in a dynamic way with a long roof edge spoiler and a diffuser that has an underbody-protection look. In a side view, the high window line is especially eye-catching as are the concave flanks in the door area.

Functional: the interior

The interior of the Q2, which takes up the taut and angular form language of the exterior, offers space for five. The four doors open wide, entry is comfortable and visibility is good, however seating positions for the driver and front passenger are sporty. The luggage compartment can handle 405 liters of cargo, and luggage capacity increases to 1,050 liters when the rear bench seat back is folded. Options include a power tailgate and a three-way split of the rear bench backrests. The middle segment also serves as a through-loading facility.

MMI navigation plus: user operation that is a lot of fun

Operating the Q2 is simple and ergonomic: The MMI screen is positioned high on the instrument panel as standard. Its size depends on the infotainment system that is ordered. A rotary/push-button control, two buttons and two rocker switches on the center tunnel control its functions. MMI navigation plus with MMI touch tops the infotainment range. Its menu structure and the touchpad on the rotary/push-button control that allows scrolling and zooming make operating it a pleasure. Natural language operation and MMI search are just as intuitive. Often just a few characters need to be input to arrive at the desired function.

Wide range: three TFSI and three TDI engines

Audi offers a selection of 2 engines for the Q2: the TFSI and the TDI engines whose power outputs range from 116 to 150 horsepower. The engine program follows the principle of rightsizing: Striking the perfect balance between vehicle class, engine displacement, power output, torque and efficiency behavior in everyday conditions. Engine displacements range from 1.0 to 2.0 liters.

Engine and Power transfer

The smallest gasoline engine in the Q2 lineup is the 1.0 TFSI. It produces 116 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The top engine is the 2.0 TDI, which Audi offers at two output levels: A front-wheel drive version with 150 hp and S tronic. It is frugal despite its agile performance.

Audi offers the 1.0 TFSI variant with a six-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The newly developed seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission is standard in the 2.0 TDI.

Individual style: exterior and interior

Q2 customers can configure the look of their car according to their wishes in many aspects. Add-on parts, which vary according to the trim line, give the SUV a sporty or typical off-road appearance. The two lines design and sport are positioned above the base car. The Q2 is even further differentiated in the design selection or the S line sport package. The S line exterior package highlights the agile stature of the SUV.

Audi Genuine Accessories as either factory-installed options or retrofit equipment from an Audi partner offer additional customization solutions: add-on parts of carbon, the offroad style package and film designs for many areas of the body.

Customers also have many ways to express their personal style in the elaborately crafted interior. Colors like yellow, orange and red may be selected for inlays, sections of the seats and contrasting stitching. Inlays are also available in white plastic or brushed aluminum. Seat upholstery choices range from high-end fabrics to fine Nappa leather. At night, the optional LED lighting package makes the interior especially attractive. In the top version, LED light guides illuminate the sculpted inlays at the front of the instrument panel and the center console with homogeneous light. Drivers can use the MMI to choose from ten lighting colors.