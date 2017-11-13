Audi Q5 is No. 1 in Golden Steering Wheel 2017

The all-new AudQ5 has bagged the top spot in the “Large SUV” category of the Golden Steering Wheel 2017, a prestigious car award established in 1978. Readers of the German automotive trade magazine Auto Bild, its 20 European sister publications and the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had determined nominations from the new cars presented in 2017. An international panel of experts crowned the winner from these nominations. Peter Mertens, Audi AG board member for Technical Development, accepted the prize for the Audi Q5 on Tuesday evening last week in Berlin.

A total of 42 models competed in five categories in this year’s Golden Steering Wheel contest. After a Europe-wide reader survey, 20 cars made the final round and were judged by the experts: race drivers; engineers; designers; connectivity specialists; frequent drivers; critics and, not least, the editors-in-chief of all European sister publications of Auto Bild. They tested the finalists and determined which would win the coveted trophy. The all-new Audi Q5 won against seven other competitors in the Large SUV category.

“The expertise and broad cross-section of opinions represented by the jury panel, as well as its renown throughout Europe, are what make the prize so coveted within our industry. The 2017 Golden Steering Wheel for the new Audi Q5 shows we have produced a worthy successor to the successful first generation of this SUV model line. We are proud of this prize,” said Mertens at the awarding ceremony at the Axel-Springer-Haus in Berlin.

The all-new Audi Q5 was launched in the Philippines last month. The second generation of the best-selling Audi has established several new standards in the B segment of premium SUVs. The best drag coefficient in the competition, consistent lightweight design and modern engines ensure high efficiency, as does the new quattro drive system with ultra technology. In addition, the all-new Audi Q5 offers a broad portfolio of new driver assist systems, modern infotainment and connectivity equipment, and air suspension with damper control.

