Audi Q8 shows off next-gen connectivity tech at Google I/O

THE all-new Audi Q8 sport concept was a highlight at Google I/O, showing off next-gen connectivity technology at the annual gathering of developers recently held in Mountain View, California.

The Q8 was demonstrating the latest system from Rightware, a developer of automotive user interface software, called Kanzi Connect, which integrates system services across multiple displays in the vehicle.

“Kanzi Connect enables Audi to integrate features from the Android Embedded infotainment console directly into the safety-critical, real-time operating system powering the digital instrument cluster,” Rightware explained.

The system essentially coordinates the three isolated operating systems controlling separate instrument cluster, HVAC (cooling and heating) control, and infotainment displays to provide a seamless user experience.

“Audi confides in Rightware’s user interface and connectivity tools once again, with the Q8 sport concept show car,” said Alfons Pfaller, head of Infotainment and Connected Car, Audi AG. “Kanzi Connect enables seamless integration of the multiple displays and operating systems, with the latest runtime engine now able to render high-definition 3D maps in the instrument cluster.”

“Rightware is very pleased that Audi AG has become an early adopter of Kanzi Connect,” said Ville Ilves, president of Rightware Inc. “Audi is at the forefront of digital UX innovation and automotive design. By participating in the Kanzi Connect technology preview program, Audi is able to pilot new experiences while providing us with invaluable feedback as we finalize development.”

Kanzi Connect is currently in late-stage development and expected to be commercially available “soon,” according to the company. “It is available under a technology preview program to customers seeking early access and an opportunity to provide input into the direction of its development,” Rightware said.