Audi sales grow in July to new all-time high

Audi AG increased its worldwide deliveries in July by 3.5 percent year-on-year. With about 154,600 cars sold, the company achieved the highest July sales in its history.

Sales increased in all core regions – in Europe by 1.4 percent, in North America by 4.0 percent and in Asia-Pacific by 6.7 percent. China made up the biggest share of gains in the past month, up 10.3 percent to 51,235 customers. In the United States (+2.5 percent), Audi continued its growth streak despite the clearly negative market environment. About 1.063 million worldwide deliveries since January are 3.6 percent below the 2016 reference figure following a challenging beginning of the year. At the start of July, the cumulative figure was still at a negative 4.7 percent.

“With balanced global growth in July, we have achieved a successful start into the second half of the year,” said Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG. “We want to continue this in the coming months. In China, signs returned to point clearly towards growth for Audi. And in more and more markets, we are noticing tailwind from our successful new models.”

About 7,100 Audi Q2 were delivered to customers in July. While the model is being introduced successively in several overseas markets, almost 50,000 customers in Europe alone have already chosen the city SUV this year.

In China, the positive recent trend for Audi was clearly confirmed in July: Deliveries rose by a significant 10.3 percent compared with 2016 and achieved a new record for the month with 51,235 units. Chinese Audi dealers registered rising demand throughout all segments. Since returning to its course of growth in June, Audi has been able to considerably reduce the cumulative year-on-year sales dip: 306,020 units since January are 9.1 percent below the 2016 figure.

In the US, Audi sales across all models increased in July by 2.5 percent to 18,824 deliveries. Audi of America has thus continued to achieve growth each month in the year to date despite the negative market environment. With 121,795 US customers since the beginning of the year and a cumulative increase of 5.6 percent, Audi is the only major premium manufacturer to post substantial growth in the market. In Canada, the high double-digit growth of the previous months continued for the four rings in July: up 29.7 percent to 3,179 customers. With an increase of 18.4 percent to 21,383 deliveries since January, Audi Canada has now sold more cars within seven months than during all of 2013, just four years ago.

The month also concluded positively for Audi in Europe – around 69,350 customers in July represented further growth of 1.4 percent. Among the region’s major markets Italy, the Netherlands (+17.7 percent) and the United Kingdom (+10.8 percent) stood out with double-digit growth. In the United Kingdom, business for Audi continues to develop much more robustly than the declining overall market. Since January, Audi has delivered 102,810 cars to British customers, 1.3 percent more than a year ago, observing very positive response to the Q2 in this market as well. In the whole of Europe, where the generation changeover for the Q5 was first initiated, the high demand for the second generation of this SUV model is also increasingly reflected in the overall sales balance: In July, around 7,300 Audi Q5 delivered to customers in Europe exceeded the previous year’s figure by 19.5 percent.