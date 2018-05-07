Audi takes top prizes in 2018

Audi is driving through the first half of 2018 with a string of international awards. Led by the motto “VorsprungdurchTechnik,” the multi-awarded brand from Germany continues to be a pioneer of innovation and technology in the automotive industry.

UK: Audi TT takes ‘Best Coupé’ for 16th time

UK car magazine What Car chose the Audi TT as Best Coupé 2018. As such, the compact sports car clinched its 16th category victory since 1999 and the fourth in succession from What Car. The jury praised the agile 1.8 TFSI and the Audi virtual cockpit. The Audi A4 won in the Executive Cars category – the third time in a row the midsize model received the award. The jury highlighted the particular strengths, namely the powerful, refined 2.0 TDI with 190 hp as well as the interior’s feel-good factor. For the second time in succession, the Audi Q7 was chosen Best Luxury SUV.

Criteria that swayed the jury included its sedan-like driving characteristics and its strong performance. Besides the three category victories, other Audi models received the Best Buy recommendation: the A3 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and Cabriolet, the Q2, the A5, the Q7 e-tron and the A8.

China: Audi wins award for best ads, marketing auto motor und sport China magazine awarded Audi two prizes. With the prize for the best advertising campaign, readers voted for Audi’s concept of bringing content to the fore – in contrast with the Chinese auto industry’s traditional approach. A jury from the magazine bestowed the Best Marketing in 2017 award. A prime example is the recent campaign for the Q models in China. At the heart of the campaign was a driving event that allowed over 70 journalists, other influencers and celebrities to drive the Audi models to remote destinations in China.

The tour took them via Gansu and Qinghai to the Kekexili mountains. A camera team filmed the adventure and reported live from the event.

Hong Kong: 25 awards for Audi

Audi scooped a total of 25 prizes from Hong Kong media in 2017. The Audi Q5 took six awards in one go – one from the Sing Tao Daily (Best SUV of the Year), two from Automobile (including SUV of the Year), one from Car Plus (Best European SUV), one from Car1.hk (Best SUV of the Year), and one from Oriental Daily (Best SUV of the Year). The Audi A5 Sportback and Cabriolet models took four prizes – from Automobile, Car Plus, Oriental Daily, and from the HK Automobile Association.

The Audi Q2 came away with three awards, as did the TT RS Coupé and Roadster, as well as the RS 3 Sportback and Sedan models. The Audi RS 5 Coupé took two prizes, the Audi A4 Avant one award. Accolades for the Audi Hong Kong brand from three publications at the same time round off the final tally.

US: Audi A3 receives accolade for best value for money

The Audi A3 is the car that offers the best value for money in its segment. The renowned online portal U.S. News & World Report named it the Best Car for the Money at the Chicago Auto Show. The A3 received the coveted award in the auto show category Luxury Small Car. The jury of experts and car magazine editors was full of praise for the model. The A3 performed well in the areas of purchase price and running costs, safety and reliability. It is a great car because it is sporty, efficient and brimming with technology and premium equipment.

Innovative assistance systems, the Audi virtual cockpit, and smartphone integration, leather seats, two-zone automatic air conditioning, and panoramic glass sunroof attest to its extensive specification. More than 30 million users visit U.S. News & World Report every month. Its automobile channel U.S. News Best Cars helps around 125,000 potential buyers every day decide which car to buy, according to the channel’s own figures.

US: Audi Q7 is best new car in its class

The US Good Housekeeping Institute gave the Audi Q7 the Best New Car Award 2018 in its Mid-Size SUV category. “The Q7 is a luxury SUV that drives like a smaller car,” was the jury’s verdict.

As part of its competition, the Good Housekeeping Institute, which has been testing products for 118 years, works together with Car and Driver magazine, with the focus squarely on safety, value for money, handling, design, comfort, and technology. The competition line-up included more than 100 automobiles in twelve categories, 25 of which were put through painstaking expert tests. The success of the Audi Q7 was already the brand’s third category victory in a row – the award went to the Audi A3 in 2016 and to the Audi A4 in 2017.

South Africa: Audi Q5 is Best Midsize SUV 2017

The Audi Q5 is last year’s best midsize SUV in South Africa. The annual CAR Magazine competition saw it take the coveted Best Buy 2017 award. The nine-strong editorial jury praised the character, handling characteristics, and price of the SUV, which has been on sale in South Africa since July 2017. In vying to take the Midsize SUV category, it beat strong rivals. The Audi RS 6 Avant was chosen as Best Family Sports Car and the Audi TT RS Coupé as Best Everyday Sports Car.

Audi took other podium places with the following models: Second places respectively for the Audi A3 in the Midsize Hatchback category and the Audi A4 in the Premium Midsize Car. The Audi Q7 took third spot in the Large SUV/Crossover category.

France: Innovation award for the Audi A8

At the JEC World trade show in Paris, which is devoted to fiber composites, the Audi A8 took the JEC World 2018 Innovation Award for its rear panel made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP). The ten-strong jury singled out above all the technical excellence, the market potential, the originality, and the exemplary cooperation with partner companies. The CFRP rear panel, which strengthens the passenger cell of the new Audi flagship, was developed by experts in the Lightweight Design Center in Neckarsulm together with partner companies and transferred to volume production.

Korea: Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus is Best Performance Car 2018

A naturally aspirated V10 mid-engine with 449 kW of power, zero to 100 kph in 3.2 seconds – the power of the Audi R8 Coupé V10 also convinced the Korean daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo. In its Car of the Year 2018 (J-COTY) contest, the test jury with its 15 experts awarded the high-performance sports car with the Four Rings the Performance of the Year. The J-COTY has been running since 2010; this year 41 new car models lined up on the start in ten categories.

