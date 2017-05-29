‘The Audi Track Experience’ delivers excitement and thrills

Audi Philippines recently staged ‘The Audi Track Experience’ event for valued clients and prospects to demonstrate the power and performance of the German luxury brand’s latest models, as well as allowing owners of’ existing Audi vehicles to take their cars out on the track.

Held at the Clark International Speedway (CIS) in Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles, Pampanga, the exclusive, by-invitation-only “Audi Track Experience” afforded participants a chance to get up close and personal with the power and performance of the R8 V10 Plus coupe in an exclusive track test drive with a Certified Audi Driving Instructor.

Aside from the flagship model from the Audi Sport sub-brand, participants also got to test drive the A1 three-door hatchback, the compact A3 sedan, the 1.4 TFSI and 2.0 TDI variants of the A4 executive car, the iconic TT coupe, 1.4 TFSI and 2.0 TDI variants of the compact executive car A4, compact sedan A3, the A1 hatchback, and the 2.0 TFSI and 3.0 TDI iterations of the Ingolstadt marque’s full-size, seven-seater luxury Q7 SUV.

“Not all Audi owners get the opportunity to realize their vehicles’ excellent driving dynamics,” said Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto. “Through this Track Experience, they came away with a greater appreciation and understanding of how technology and good design come together in every Audi model – resulting in a package that both docile and exciting – while keeping its occupants safe and engaged.”

The obvious star of the day was the V10 Plus variant of the Audi R8 supercar, one of the last true quixotic exotics with a naturally aspirated engine. The aforementioned version of the R8 boasts a 5.2-liter heart that delivers 610 horsepower – 70 more horses than the base model – and 510 Nm of torque, powering the immensely light, Audi Space Frame-based vehicle (188 kilos lighter compared to the previous generation) from standstill to 100 kph in a mere 3.2 ticks. Guided by Certified Audi Driving Instructor Christoph Klapper, participants felt the muscle and grace of the R8 V10 Plus as it blazed through the corners and straights of the world-class track.

On the other hand, the Q7 is the four-ring brand’s “cornerstone” ute. Positioned as a premium family SUV, the three-row, seven-seat SUV keenly highlights Audi’s quattro (permanent all-wheel-drive) technology. “Drivers expressed surprise at the great handling of composure of the Q7 even when pushed around the track,” reported Audi Philippines General Sales Manager Paolo Brambilla. “This SUV may be hefty, but it is bred on the track, is surprisingly light and agile, and exhibits performance characteristics that demonstrate the famous Audi ethos of “Vorsprung durch Technik” (Advancement through Technology).”

The Audi A4 was also a highlight at the event. Lighter than the outgoing model, the new A4 is the widest, lightest, and most efficient iteration ever in the model’s history – even as it is almost two inches longer. Now also equipped with Audi’s proprietary Virtual Cockpit, motorists can delight in the high-resolution instrument cluster that puts everything in direct view.

Other Audi driving instructors, Stefan Georges and Louis Ramirez, guided participants in effectively extracting the performance characteristics of the other featured vehicles through track exercises. Guests who brought their own Audi motorcars were additionally given the rare chance to push them around the CIS, while receiving vital and important tips from the Driving Instructors.

“We look forward to holding more activities like this, even as we add more Audi vehicles to our portfolio. We’re particularly excited to announce that the much-awarded, all-new Q2 and Q5 SUVs are set to arrive in our country soon,” concluded Coyiuto.

For more information, please contact Audi Philippines at 7270381 or visit its showrooms located in Greenhills, Global City, Westgate Alabang, and SM Seaside City Cebu.