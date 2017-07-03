Audi unleashes 610-hp R8 Spyder V10 Plus

If you wish your Audi R8 Spyder was any faster, then fret not – the Ingolstadt carmaker has released a convertible version of the R8 V10 Plus to sit alongside the coupe version that was released last year.

“The Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus completes the R8 model line. The Spyder is now also available as a 610 hp top version in addition to the Coupé. It benefits from our many years of experience in motorsport and combines breathtaking dynamics with the emotion of an open-top sports car,” Audi Sport Director Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Powering the Spyder V10 Plus is the same 5.2-liter dry-sump V10 from the Coupe which delivers 610 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters of torque and revs up to 8,700 rpm. It is also the same engine that powered its Italian sibling, the Lamborghnini Huracan. Mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual clutch gearbox and Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel drive system, it will propel the Spyder from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 seconds, and reach a top speed of 203 mph (325 kph), despite weighing 1,695 kilograms, 75 kilograms more than its coupe sibling, but 25 kilograms less than the standard V10 Spyder.

The car has four modes to select: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual modes, which allows varying of the magnetic dampers of the double wishbone suspension system depending on the surface of the road to ensure optimal handling. It sits on 19-inch forged aluminium wheels, with 245/35 tires on the front and 295/35 tires on the back. The 245/30 and 305/30 tires are used if the optional 20-inch wheels are chosen. Both feature carbon ceramic composite brakes as standard.

The design is what you’d expect from an Audi R8, but with an Audi Sport badge found on the from honeycomb grille lets passers by know that it is a force to be reckoned with compared to other super cars in its class. The side blades, sill trims, convertible top lid, rear diffuser and the fixed spoilers are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic to shave off unnecessary weight. The rest of the body panels are made from aluminium. Also contributing to the weight savings include cloth top substructure, which are made from magnesium and aluminium, and were also used in Audi’s Space Frame technology for the chassis.

Inside includes Audi’s new infotainment system with Audi connect, which allows internet connection via LTE, and a Bang and Olufsen sound system. The performance steering wheel is wrapped in leather with multifunction buttons are also standard, as well as Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit technology on the dashboard and sport bucket seats.

The car will be produced in Audi’s new Bollinger Hofe plant near the Neckarsulmplant, in which Audi said there are 500 “highly qualified” employees assigned to the new plant. The first cars will be delivered in late summer of 2017 and will cost 207,500 euros in its home country of Germany.