Audi unveils sporty Q8 concept car in Geneva

GROUNDBREAKING drive system technology and an accentuated sporty look: Audi presented another concept car at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, which demonstrated the potential of the future Q8 model range.

The Audi Q8 sport concept study demonstrates the vision Audi’s developers and designers have for the dynamic yet efficient SUV of tomorrow.

Characteristic aerodynamic features in the front and rear are a prominent part of the Audi Q8 sport concept design, combined with a highly efficient drive system. The 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine featuring a mild hybrid system and an electric powered compressor is a world first. The result: the Q8 sport concept presents itself as a multi-disciplined athlete with a number of talents.

Thanks to its 476 hp output and its 700 Newton meters of torque, it sprints from 0 – 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and keeps going until it reaches its top speed of 275 km/h. Meanwhile, its range of more than 1,200 kilometers ensures it is also suitable for long journeys.

“The drive system of the Audi Q8 sport concept is a major step towards optimizing efficiency and sustainability in large-volume series production,” said Rupert Stadler, chairman of the Board of Management at Audi AG.

“The combination of mild hybrid technology and a TFSI engine sets a new benchmark for the synthesis of electromobility and combustion engines. In the future, this combination will be used in many Audi models,” Stadler said.