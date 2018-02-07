Audi Whites win Zobel Memorial Polo Cup

Pelayo Berazadi shone the brightest as the Audi Whites smothered the Audi Blacks, 5-3, in the 15th Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo Cup at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City recently.

Berazadi wielded his mallet masterfully, scoring three goals, including one that gave the Whites a four-goal lead heading into the fifth chukker.

The Spaniard displayed his scoring prowess despite being tasked as primary defensive player No. 4.

No. 1 Iñigo Zobel and No. 3 Santi Laborde chipped in one goal apiece while No. 2 Tommy Bitong shone on the defensive end.

Zobel displayed brilliance on the midfield smashing the ball through the goalmouth several times, leading to Berazadi’s easy tap-ins.

No. 4 Nacio Ithurburu finished with two goals while No. 2 Gregorio Gelosi had one for the Blacks that also feature No. 1 Cole Aguirre and No. 2 Gus Aguirre.

The Whites built a 5-1 lead halfway the fourth chukker as Zobel made an assist on Berazadi’s final tally.

Ithurburu reduced the gap to 2-5 with a goal deep in the fourth frame. He brought the tally to just a two-goal deficit with an early goal in the last seven minutes. Blacks’ fightback, however, came too late as Berazadi and company held on to victory.

Earlier, Audi Reds outplayed Audi Greys in a four-chukker medium-goal match, 6-4.

No. 1 Paolo Zobel and No. 4 Jay De Jesus notched two goals apiece while No. 2 Coco Garcia and No. 3 Manot Montilla each added one for the Reds.

No. 3 Anthony Filamor posted all his three goals in the last chukker as he spearheaded the Greys to a final push. No. 2 Santi Juban scored the other goal while No. 1 Fiola Labron and No. 4 Alfie Araneta helped on defense.

Meanwhile, a parade of premium Audi cars highlighted the pocket tournament. Audi’s revamped family sports utility vehicle (SUV) Q5 headlined the show, which also paraded Q7, Q2, A4, A7 and sports car TT.

Prior to the high-goal game, tournament founder Dee Zobel led a ceremonial ball throw-in graced by PGA Cars president and CEO Roberto Coyiuto 3rd, Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto and Manila Polo Club president Charlene Escaler and manager August Samala.

The competition is annually held in honor of the late Don Enrique Zobel, who was an enthusiast of the sport.