Audi wins big in the 2017 DTM series

Audi emerged victorious from the 2017 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), a popular German-based car touring series, as it bagged first place in all three categories of the race held in Hockenheim this month, beating Mercedes Benz and BMW. Audi proudly claimed the titles in the driver, team and manufacturer championships.

“I cannot put it into words. An incredibly emotional moment and the best day in my life,” Audi driver René Rast remarked as he clutched the champion’s trophy. Rast made history by winning the prestigious title in his rookie year, a feat achieved 24 years ago by the Italian Nicola Larini.

“René drove an incredible season,” said head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. “There was a good reason why we brought him into our DTM squad and we expected him to deliver good performances. But that he’d be battling for the title right in his first DTM year – and even winning it in the end – that’s something no one really expected, not even René himself. One of the decisive factors was his basic speed. He was the best qualifier this year. I’m also happy for Audi Sport Team Rosberg. The team worked long and hard to finally win a DTM title. “

Rast’s team, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, also clinched the team championship. Founded by former F1 World Champion Keke Rosberg in 1994, the Team Rosberg has been competing in DTM as Audi works squad since 2006. Many popular drivers raced for Team Rosberg including reigning Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg. Team Rosberg was followed by another Audi group, Audi Sport Team AbtSportsline. This group is the most successful Audi team in the DTM. Five driver’s titles and four official titles go to the account of the Allgäu – all with Audi. The family-owned company ABT, based in the Allgäu, which has existed for 121 years, joined the Abt-Audi TT-R in the DTM from 2000 to 2003 and even took the title in 2002. In 2004, ABT Sportsline became an Audi factory and has since won four more DTM drivers – twice with MattiasEkström and twice with TimoScheider.

The car brand from Ingolstadt also managed to defend the title in the manufacturers’ championship. Audi is one of the most successful manufacturers of the DTM with a total of nine drivers, five team titles and three manufacturers’ titles on its account.

Peter Mertens, member of the Board of Management, Technical Development, Audi AG, personally watched the thrilling race at the venue and congratulated the entire Audi DTM squad for their win. He gleefully said, “It’s been a great race and a great day for Audi.”