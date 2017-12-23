Audiowav partners with Indonesian rail operator

TECHNOLOGY firm Audiowav Media Inc (WAV) announced on Friday that it has partnered with Indonesian rail operator Kerera Commuter Indonesia (KCI) for the installation of commuter radios in KCI’s commuter trains.

In a statement, WAV said that through its subsidiary PT WAV Global Indonesia, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with KCI for the installation of the commuter radios in the trains.

The technology will provide real-time and recorded broadcasts of announcements from KCI including the arrival of trains, localized content, advertisements, and information regarding the rules that passengers need to observe.

“The partnership forwards our plans of bringing our proprietary train technology platform outside the Philippines,” WAV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Jose Hinolan said in a statement.

“We look forward to helping KCI in improving the customer experience in Jakarta’s mass transit system, as well as other businesses in reaching out to their target markets through our audio train technology,” Hinolan added.

“The provision of our technology aboard the train wagons instantly communicates relevant commuter information, public safety updates, and even entertainment to the passengers of KCI,” he said.

The Commuter Line train system is currently serving approximately 300 million passengers annually with a network of 81 stations across Mega Jakarta.

Last year, WAV announced plans to raise P2.66 billion from an initial public offering in the local market to raise funds for its business expansion in the Asian region. The IPO has yet to materialize.