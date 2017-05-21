Auditions for next ‘Pinoy K-pop Star’ begins

The annual talent search competition for Filipino K-pop performers and cover groups begins as Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) launch the online auditions for the 2017 Pinoy K-pop Star.

The 2017 Pinoy K-pop Star is the Philippine finals for the 2017 K-POP World Festival in Changwon which will be held on September 19 to October 1 at Changwon, South Korea. This competition will have two categories—the vocal category, a singing competition, and the performance category, which is both a singing and dancing competition.

Interested parties, preferably 18 years old and above, need to upload audition videos in YouTube and send it to Korean Cultural Center on or before June 5. Grand prize winners of the 2016 Pinoy K-pop Star competition, former grand prize winners of the Pinoy K-pop Star competition who already represented the Philippines in Korea and professional singers and dancers who have made their debut in the Philippines are no longer allowed to join the contest.

Announcement of finalists is on June 9. The grand finals will be held on July 1, Saturday at Skydome, SM City North Edsa.

The grand prize winners of these two categories will take home P20,000 and will be the Philippines’ representative to the first round of semi-finals of the K-pop World Festival which will first be held online. If the Philippine representatives qualify for the grand finals in Korea, they will fly to Korea to join the grand finals competition.

For complete set of guidelines, contact the Korean Cultural Center at (02) 555-1711 or email kccphevents@gmail.com.