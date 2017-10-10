Aug trade balance widens as imports surge

THE Philippines’ trade deficit widened in August as imports rose after two months of decline, Philippine Statistics (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Advertisements

Imports surged 10.5 percent year-on-year to $7.92 billion, outpacing the 9.3 percent increase in exports to $5.51 billion.

“This resulted in a deficit in the country’s balance of trade in goods amounting to $2.41 billion in August 2017, higher than the $2.13 billion in August 2016,” the PSA said in a statement.

Trade deficit in the first eight months of 2017, however, narrowed by 2.6 percent to $17.04 billion from $17.50 billion in the year-earlier period.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

MC/NT/MGC