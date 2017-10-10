Tuesday, October 10, 2017
    Aug trade balance widens as imports surge

    on Business

    THE Philippines’ trade deficit widened in August as imports rose after two months of decline, Philippine Statistics (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

    Imports surged 10.5 percent year-on-year to $7.92 billion, outpacing the 9.3 percent increase in exports to $5.51 billion.

    “This resulted in a deficit in the country’s balance of trade in goods amounting to $2.41 billion in August 2017, higher than the $2.13 billion in August 2016,” the PSA said in a statement.

    Trade deficit in the first eight months of 2017, however, narrowed by 2.6 percent to $17.04 billion from $17.50 billion in the year-earlier period.

    MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO
    MC/NT/MGC

