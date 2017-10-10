Aug trade deficit widens as imports surge

THE Philippines’ trade deficit widened in August as imports picked up pace after two months of decline, the Philippine Statistics (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Exports in August rose 9.3 percent from a year ago to $5.51 billion while imports surged at a faster rate of 10.5 percent to $7.92 billion.

“This resulted to a deficit in the country’s balance of trade in goods (BoT-G) amounting to $2.41 billion in August 2017, higher than the $2.13 billion in August 2016,” the PSA said in a statement.

This reverses the trend seen in the first eight months of this year when the trade deficit narrowed by 2.6 percent to $17.04 billion from $17.50 billion in the same period last year.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO