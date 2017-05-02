Augsburg routs Hamburg in relegation battle

BERLIN: Augsburg climbed out of the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 4-0 hammering of Hamburg on Monday as Turkey international Halil Altintop netted twice.

Hamburg took Augsburg’s place in 16th after the away defeat as the hosts climb to 13th, giving themselves a two-point buffer from the drop zone with three games left.

Altintop, 34, struck twice to leave Augsburg 2-0 up at the break before winger Philipp Max netted their third with a quarter of an hour to play.

Max, 23, then set up replacement striker Raul Bobadilla, who was on for Altintop, to bang in their fourth goal on 85 minutes, just five minutes after coming off the bench.

Hoffenheim moved up to third after defender Benjamin Huebner headed a 90th-minute winner in their 1-0 victory over mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt.

Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who has signed for Bayern Munich next season, provided the corner for his ninth assist of the season.

On Saturday Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions for the fifth straight season after their 6-0 thrashing of 10-man Wolfsburg.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice to leave the Poland hotshot as the league’s top scorer on 28, one more than Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After second-placed RB Leipzig were held to a goalless draw by Ingolstadt, Bayern wrapped up the title as the win over Wolfsburg left them 10 points clear with three games left.

David Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Arjen Robben also scored in the thrashing at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg, the 2009 German league champions, are level with Hamburg on 33 points, but they are only above the relegation places on goal difference.

