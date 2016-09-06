August inflation down to 1.8%

Headline inflation decelerated to 1.8 percent in August from 1.9 percent in July, the data the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on Tuesday showed.

However, it was notably higher than 0.6 percent registered in August 2015.

The decline this August is attributed to slower annual increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, and recreation and culture.

Core inflation, on the contrary, accelerated to 2 percent in August this year compared with1.9 percent the previous month and 1.6 percent a year earlier.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO