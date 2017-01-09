‘Auring’ makes second landfall in Bohol

The weather bureau cautioned residents in areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 to watch out for flash floods and landslides as tropical depression “Auring” made a second landfall over Ubay, Bohol on Monday morning.

Areas under TCWS No. 1 are Cuyo Island, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Camotes Island, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, southern part of Antique and Camiguin.

The weather bureau said strong winds may damage light structures.

‘Auring’ has maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

It was last spotted in the vicinity of Talibon, Bohol or 40 km southeast of Mactan, Cebu.

PAGASA said there is a possibility that “Auring” will make another landfall over Cebu on Monday afternoon.

‘Auring’ is forecast to move west at 9 kph. PNA

PNA/CC