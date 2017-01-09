‘Auring’ strands nearly 12,000 passengers in ports

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 11,374 stranded passengers in various ports in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao because of tropical storm Auring as of noontine on Monday.

It said some 624 rolling cargoe, 86 vessels and 39 motorized bancas were also prevented from sailing.

In Luzon, according to the PCG, 4,248 passengers were stranded along with three ships; 913 passengers, four rolling cargos, three sea vessels and three motor bancas in Central Visayas; 1,351 passengers, 126 rolling cargos, 17 vessels and 21 bancas in Western Visayas; 1,704 passengers, 343 rolling cargos and three vessels in Eastern Visayas; and in Northern Mindanao 3,158 passengers, 151 rolling cargos, 60 vessels and 15 motorized bancas.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration had declared tropical depression Auring only as low pressure area.

In its advisory, the PCG advised all units to ensure strict implementation of Memorandum Circular Number 02-2013 that “prescribes the policies on movement of vessels during the occurrence of a tropical depression, storm or typhoon in the Philippine area of responsibility to prevent the occurrence of a maritime disaster and damage to the marine environment.”

Port operations were canceled at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, as relayed by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The ports with suspended operations are Lipata in Surigao City; San Ricardo in Dumaguete; Larena in Siquijor; Tagbilaran in Bohol; Nasipit on Dumangas Island; Liloan in Southern Leyte and Cagayan de Oro City, Benoni and Balingoan in Misamis Oriental.

Bus trips to Cebu province were also temporarily suspended as roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) bus trips in Liloan (Santander), Toledo, Tabuelan and Hagnaya (Bogo) in Cebu have been canceled.

“Buses plying these routes are advised to stay at their respective terminals to provide their passengers ready access to food and personal amenities,” the LTFRB announced.

Meanwhile, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, eight flights were also canceled because of Auring as announced by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The flights affected were Philippine Airlines’ PR2071 from Manila to Calbayog and PR2072 from Calbayog to Manila; Philippine Airlines’ PR2095 from Manila to Surigao and PR2096 from Surigao to Manila; Cebu Pacific’s 5J 373 from Manila to Roxas (Capiz) and 5J 374 from Roxas to Manila; Air Asia Zest’s Z2 350 from Manila to Tagbilaran and Z2 351 from Tagbilaran to Manila.

On Sunday, two domestic flights and two international flights were also canceled because of bad weather.