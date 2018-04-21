Aussie nun on her arrest: I’m not important

Australian missionary Sister Patricia Fox on Friday said she intends to fly back to her country in May for a congregational meeting but will return to the Philippines to continue her work “if things go well.”

Fox, 71, reiterated that the plan to return to Australia had been set long before her arrest and temporary detention by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials on Monday.

“I already booked to go back for congregational meeting and holiday in May but I have also booked to come back in June. I plan to stay here and continue our mission,” she told The Manila Times in an interview.

Fox said “she did not know where [President Rodrigo Duterte] was coming from” after he launched a tirade against her “for disorderly conduct” and revealed that he was behind her arrest on Wednesday.

“You do not have the right to criticize us. But you can come here and enjoy all the sights, but while I am here, you do not insult my country,” Duterte addressed Fox in a speech.

“To be honest, I did not think I was that important. I was a bit sad because I have been here for a long time in the Philippines. I was a bit sad to hear some of it, and I was not sure where he was coming from so I was surprised,” Fox replied.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) had started its investigation of the case to assist Fox after she appealed to the agency for due process, days after she was temporarily detained at the BI office.

“The CHR had already conducted a motu propio investigation of Fox’s case. One of the allegations here is that there is no basis for her arrest and detention but we will look at the procedures whether human rights standards have been violated,” CHR spokesman Jackielyn de Guia said in an interview with reporters.

According to De Guia, the commission is mandated to ensure that all human rights of Filipinos and foreigners in the country are guaranteed.

“We have to remember that the right to assembly is a right to [be enjoyed by]any person. As long as it is in a peaceful rally and it does not violate certain laws, joining rallies per se is not a crime. We just have to see whether they are engaged in certain acts that violate the [laws of the]government. It is important that they abide by our laws as well,” De Guia said.

Fox, was arrested on Monday afternoon “for attending protest rallies” and was released on Tuesday.

Rights groups had also previously slammed Fox’s arrest and said it highlighted “the adverse impact and repressive features” of Operations Order SBM 2015-025, an order banning foreigners from engaging in political activities in the Philippines.