Austin-Blatche collision looms

Isaiah Austin finally meets naturalized Filipino Andray Blatche, as Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas battles defending champion China Kashgar in the knockout quarterfinals phase of the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Champions Cup today at the Chenzou Sports Center in China.

Game time is set 7:30 p.m.

It is the first time that Austin, reinforcing the Philippine club, will test his mettle against the former National Basketball Association veteran who led Gilas Pilipinas to the Southeast Asia Basketball Association Championship crown last May in Manila.

Although the PH lost 66-87 to Petrochimi of Iran last Tuesday and Sareyyett Ramallah of Palestine (82-89) last Saturday, they won their first game over BC Astana of Kazakhstan (73-65) and third game over Mono Vampire of Thailand (115-102) to earn a quarterfinals berth with 2-2 win-loss record.