Australia floods still rising with two dead, four missing

BEENLEIGH, Australia: Flooded rivers were still rising on Saturday in two Australian states with two women dead and four people missing after torrential rains in the wake of a powerful tropical cyclone. Queensland police warned that the Logan River, which runs through Beenleigh south of Brisbane, would only hit peak flood levels during the afternoon while further north the city of Rockhampton was also facing a serious threat. Commissioner Ian Stewart warned there was “still a major risk to the community around Logan and further south caused by that flooding situation. Queensland police tweeted “we currently have four people missing… that we have serious concerns about,” including a 77-year-old man. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from a string of towns in Queensland and New South Wales as the floods move south towards Ballina, cutting roads.

AFP