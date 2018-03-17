Australia grants Cambodia $67 million aid

The Australian government has agreed to grant AU$ 87 million (US$67.7 million to Cambodia to promote its development in 2018. Hun Sen addressed those Cambodians living on the Australian continent who congregated in Sydney to great him at the Asean-Australia Special Summit. He told them of his talks with Turnbull on the sidelines of the summit, of the grant, that Turnbull would like to see more Australians invest in Cambodia, and that he encourages further cooperation between the two countries. Hun Sen added that the Australian government also promised to provide other aid to Cambodia. Kao Kim Hourn, a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s entourage, informed the media of the meeting between the premiers, and of Australia’s willingness to continue supporting development in the Kingdom.

KHMER TIMES

TALIBAN CLAIMS DEADLY CAR BOMB ATTACK IN KABUL

KABUL: A Taliban suicide attacker blew up a bomb-laden car in Kabul during rush hour on Saturday, killing at least two civilians, as militants dial up pressure in the capital amid calls for peace talks. Several others were wounded in the blast claimed by the Taliban that the Afghan interior ministry said had targeted global security company G4S. The car bomb exploded at about 9 a.m. local time in Police District Nine of Kabul, Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said. Two civilians were killed and three others were wounded in the attack, Danish said. The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to their offices on the first day of the working week. Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber was heading towards G4S but “detonated himself before reaching the target.”

AFP