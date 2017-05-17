Australia police mull abuse charges against Pope aide

SYDNEY: Australian police were Wednesday deciding whether to charge Vatican finance chief George Pell over historic sex abuse allegations after receiving final advice from prosecutors. Cardinal Pell, Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric, was interviewed in Rome by Australian detectives last October over the assault claims, which he has strenuously denied. The allegations came from two men, now in their 40s, who said he groped them in summer 1978-79 at the Eureka pool in Ballarat, Australia, where the cleric grew up and worked. The police brief of evidence on the matter was handed to the Director of Public Prosecutions earlier this year to assess whether it was sufficient for charges to be laid. That advice has now been handed back to them.

AFP