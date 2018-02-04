Australia provides assistance to Mayon eruption evacuees

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop announced through her ministry’s website that the Australian Government is providing humanitarian support for local communities forced from their homes by the eruption of Mount Mayon volcano in Albay.

Australia will provide up to P31.6 million (Australian $775,000) in assistance through the Philippines Red Cross to help 30,000 people living in evacuation centers access tarpaulins, sleeping mats, blankets, mosquito nets, jerry cans and hygiene supplies.

The Philippines government established an exclusion zone around the volcano and evacuated surrounding communities after it began erupting on January 13. To ensure no residents or tourists are in danger, the exclusion zone was increased to eight kilometres this week.

Around 25,000 people have been evacuated, causing significant disruption to their lives and incomes. Many of these evacuees were forced to leave their homes at short notice with few or no belongings.