Australia to help PH fight terror

THE Australian government has reiterated its commitment to help the Philippines in its campaign against terrorism and in rebuilding Marawi City.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said he and Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reaffirmed the two countries’ desire to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against violent extremism.

Cayetano had a bilateral meeting with Turnbull on Saturday. He represented President Rodrigo Duterte in the two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Australia special Summit held in Sydney.

Cayetano conveyed Duterte’s appreciation for the counterterrorism training Australia has been providing to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, noting that as many as 3,000 Filipino troops have been provided with much needed skills in urban warfare.

He also mentioned Canberra’s assistance during the crisis in Marawi where it provided a surveillance aircraft that allowed government troops to flush out Islamic militants.

“The Philippines cannot fight and win this war on its own. We need to work with the rest of the international community in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

One the highlights of the Asean-Australia special summit was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation to Counter International Terrorism.

The agreement contains practical measures to strengthen counter terrorism efforts among Asean member states and Australia that include capacity-building in detecting and disrupting terrorist technology and financing.

The Australian prime minister underscored the need for Asean and the rest of the region to work together to address the threat posed by violent extremism.