Australian aces boost Powerman elite cast

Australians Thomas Bruins and Matt Smith hope to flaunt their world-class form as they banner the crack international field in the 2017 Powerman Philippines Asian Championship Presented by Summit Drinking Water firing off Sunday at Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

Advertisements

Bruins and Smith loom as the duathletes to beat in the centerpiece Elite category with the former, No. 2 in the Powerman world ranking, coming off a victory in the Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships in Malaysia.

Bruins is also out to improve on his runner-up finish to Frenchman Gael Le Bellec in last year’s edition of the event also held to showcase the local bets’ potential to be among the world’s top duathletes.

Smith, on the other hand, is ranked No. 9 in the world, and is tipped to crowd Bruins for top honors in the premier run-bike-run event organized by F&F International Events Group along with Malaysians Ziq Junaidy and Jason Loh, who placed fifth in Powerman Malaysia and ranked No. 11 in the world.

Local ace Monica Torres, on the other hand, sets out as one of the top favorites in the women’s side of the Elite division after finishing third last year with Alexandra McDougall and Japanese Airi Sawada, who placed fourth and fifth, respectively, expected to provide the challenge.

But Sawada is coming into the event brimming with confidence following a victory in Indonesia that improved her world ranking to No. 3 with McDougall at No. 6.

Aside from Torres, who ruled the ITU Asian Middle distance division in the Powerman Asian Duathlon in Malaysia, Joey Delos Reyes is the other local entry to watch in the blue-ribbon event.

“The driving force behind the staging of this event is to bring the Filipino duathletes to world the stage by cashing in on their innate strength in running and cycling,” said Powerman Philippines’ general manager Kaye Lopez. It’s all about investing in the Filipino duathletes’ potential, pushing their boundaries, and expanding their competitive horizons, with the ultimate goal of sending our top duathletes to the 2019 Powerman World Championships.”

Presented by Summit Drinking Water, the event is backed by Clark Freeport Zone and SCTEx as Official Venue Partners, Cobra Energy Drink as Official Energy Drink, Official Sports Nutrition Partner ActiveHealth, Official Timing Partner Garmin, Official Footwear Partner Skechers Performance, Official Hotel Partner Fontana Leisure Park, and Event Partners Seafood Island Restaurant, Hammer Nutrition, 2XU, Starbucks Coffee, Hotel Stotsenberg, and Lohas Hotel.

For details, visit www.powerman.ph and follow @powermanph on social media or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and twitter @powermanph official hashtags: #NoManNoPower, #PowermanPH, #PowermanPHPresentedBySummit.