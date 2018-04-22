Australian Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism visits PH

Australia’s Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Paul Foley, visited the Philippines on April 16 to underscore the importance placed by Australia on its security partnership with the Philippines.

Foley met with a wide range of representatives from the Philippine Government, the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Government, local government, non-government organizations, the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Foley also traveled to Cotabato City as part of the visit.

In Manila, Foley called on new Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra to learn more about Secretary Guevarra’s priorities as Secretary, which includes the prosecution of terrorism cases.

“I am encouraged to hear of progress in reforming the Human Security Act, the Philippines’ counter-terrorism legislation. The rise of ISIL has meant all countries in the region have needed to update their legislation to keep pace with the changing nature of the threats,” said Foley.

Australia had updated its counter-terrorism legislation several times since 2014 to take account of developments and Australia was willing to offer its support to the Philippines as it updates the Human Security Act.

“The terrorism threat in the region is increasing because of links between local extremists and terrorist groups such as ISIL. This was highlighted in last year’s siege of Marawi” added Foley

As Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Foley leads Australia’s international engagement on counter-terrorism and represents Australia at multilateral fora including the United Nations, the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum and the working groups of the Anti-ISIL coalition.